CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman holding her 5-month-old baby was attacked and beaten in a robbery last week in the Logan Square neighborhood.
Officers were called at 10:07 p.m. Friday to the 3000 block of West Armitage Avenue, where a 34-year-old woman said she had been standing next to her car and holding her baby when two men came up to her and demanded her personal property, police said.
The victim tried to run, but the suspects knocked her to her knees, police said. The woman said she was also hit in the head several times before the suspects took her belongings, police said.
The suspects fled east in the alley that runs just to the north of Armitage Avenue, police said.
They were described as two black males in their early 20s, both with slender builds, between 5 feet 6 and 5 feet 9 inches tall. One suspect had a white bandana covering his face, the other was wearing a red and black bandana, police said.
The victim suffered minor injuries and declined medical treatment, police said.
No one was in custody as of Monday night. Area North police detectives were investigating.