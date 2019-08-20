CHICAGO (CBS) — Veteran Kyle Long was apologetic about his physical altercation with defensive end Jalen Dalton at practice last week, he swung a helmet at him.
Long’s punishment: A one game suspension in the preseason and he owned up to it today.
“What I did was unacceptable. By human standards and a teammate without question. What I’d I’d was uncalled for. Over the line,” Long said.
He admitted his character has been questioned since the incident.
“Immediate regret. Momentary lapse in judgement. I cost myself personal equity,” Long said.
So what did the Bears brass tell him moving forward?
“They let me handle it internally. The feedback was show us, and that is what I intend to do,” he added.
Long asked to talk with media because he wanted fans to know he did mean anything maliciously. He also added he feels great physically, this is the first camp he practiced in pads every time since his rookie year.