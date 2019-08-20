  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:31st Street Beach, Body In Water, Chicago, Chicago Fire Department

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago firefighters responded to a call of a body in the water near 31st Street Beach Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials said a call came in around 1:20 p.m. reporting a body south of the beach at the boat launch.

The man had died, officials confirmed, and the incident became a recovery effort.

No identification was immediately available for the man.

This is a developing story. 