CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago firefighters responded to a call of a body in the water near 31st Street Beach Tuesday afternoon.
Fire officials said a call came in around 1:20 p.m. reporting a body south of the beach at the boat launch.
Response for person in water near 31 street boat launch. Victim deceased, adult male. Recovery made no identification st this point. (Langford)
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 20, 2019
The man had died, officials confirmed, and the incident became a recovery effort.
No identification was immediately available for the man.
This is a developing story.