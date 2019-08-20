



Dolton police are urging people to stay vigilant as they search for a second suspect, following a wild shootout with officers Monday afternoon.

Police responded to an armed robbery in progress at a used car dealership near Sibley Boulevard and Chicago Road around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Two suspects, both 19 years old, had entered the dealership, announced a robbery, and stole the manager’s wallet and gun, Dolton Mayor Riley Rogers said.

An officer spotted the suspects exiting the dealership, and exchanged gunfire with the robbers, according to Rogers.

The officer shot one of the suspects in the thigh. One suspect was arrested, but the other fled the scene.

The officer was also injured, but not by gunfire, Rogers said. A village trustee said the officer might have dislocated a shoulder while taking cover.

More than 200 officers from 25 departments conducted a massive manhunt for the second suspect on Monday, but the search was called off after investigators determined that suspect had breached the perimeter.

Police said that suspect might still be armed with the stolen gun, so people in the area should be on alert.

“If I know that it’s a lot of shootings going on, I’m more cautious,” said Dolton resident Carmela Green.

Police said they do not know the name of the man they are looking for.