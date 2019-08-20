CHICAGO (CBS) — Attorneys for former “Empire” star Jussie Smollett say if the city doesn’t drop a civil case against the actor they will depose some familiar names and others.
They include former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson and some detectives.
After criminal charges against Smollett were suddenly dropped in March, Chicago sued the actor for $130,000 to recoup the cost of the investigation into what Smollett claimed was a racially motivated attack.
Police say the incident was staged.
Smollett’s attorneys say the city hasn’t shown a direct link between alleged false statements and how much the investigation cost.
They also contend investigating officers could have done their jobs without overtime.
Employees from the city’s budget department are also on the potential deposition list.