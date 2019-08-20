EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — Firefighters in Evanston rescued four pets Tuesday from an apartment fire in southeast Evanston.
The Evanston Fire Department was called at 5:17 p.m. Tuesday for a fire in the four-story courtyard apartment building at 605 Sheridan Rd., between Keeney Street and South Boulevard.
Fire crews found a blaze in a rear first-floor unit, and quickly put it out once they were inside. Upon a secondary search, firefighters found two cats and two dogs in the apartment and rushed them out.
First responders resuscitated all four animals using special oxygen masks. All four survived, the fire department said.
Evanston police were also on the scene assisting anyone displaced by the fire.
The cause of the investigation was unknown Tuesday night and was under investigation by the Evanston Fire Prevention Bureau.