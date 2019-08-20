EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — The City of Evanston and the Evanston Township High School District were facing a lawsuit Tuesday night, after two security guards allegedly had sex with students.
A recent student at Evanston Township claimed the guards had sex with her dozens of times, sometimes at the school. Her attorney said there were at least three more accusers.
The suit accused the security guards of grooming the girl named as the plaintiff in the lawsuit and other Evanston Township students of making inappropriate cellphone calls and text messages, sending pornographic photos, encouraging the students to drink alcohol and smoke marijuana, and abuse the school’s electronic pass system both to reward and punish the students they were allegedly grooming.
The suit went on to claim that one of the guards had sex with the student more than 40 times – in various locations at the school, at the Orrington Hotel in downtown Evanston, and at the guard’s home.
The lawsuit also claims the school district and its superintendent, the principal of the high school, and Evanston police did not do enough to protect the girls.
One guard named in the lawsuit – Michael B. Hayward, 34 – stands charged with criminal sexual assault sexual assault by a person in a position of authority. He was charged in February with a felony count of criminal sexual assault after an alleged incident in with a 17-year-old student in November 2008, police said.
Haywood was arrested and fired from his job as a school security guard.