CHICAGO (CBS) — A 43-year-old man was arrested after two men were stabbed and critically wounded Monday night in the Goose Island neighborhood.
Police said two men were stabbed outside of an apartment building near Division and Howe following an argument inside shortly before 10:45 p.m.
A 47-year-old man was stabbed in the chest and back, and a 44-year-old man was stabbed in the arm. Both were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical but stable condition, according to police.
Both victims were expected to survive.
A 43-year-old man was arrested not far from the scene after police officers noticed a man matching one victim’s description of the attacker.
Charges were pending Tuesday morning.
Area Central detectives were investigating.