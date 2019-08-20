PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) — Lightning struck a tree in Palatine as storms blew through the area Tuesday, damaging the sidewalk and a gas line.
The incident happened at 354 W. Helen Rd., according to the Palatine Fire Department.
A lightning struck a 70-foot maple tree and ran down to the ground, blowing off two square sections of the sidewalk and rupturing a gas line, the fire department said.
“I was in my room playing a horror game, so I was already pretty terrified, and then when the lightning struck I heard like some spark or whatever, and then I heard my mom shriek,” said witness Derek May.
Soon afterward, police and fire crews rushed to the scene, said May and his mother, Jill May.
Nicor was on the scene Tuesday afternoon repairing the gas leak.
There were no injuries and nothing caught fire.