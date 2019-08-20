NEW LENOX, Ill. (CBS) Protesting parents were upset Tuesday about a proposal to use the shuttered Lincoln-Way North High School for students in Rich Township.
They held a picket with signs and bullhorns to voice their opinions before a school board meeting Tuesday night.
“We believe that the public needs more transparency on making a decision to bus kids into Will County,” said Gina Davis-Mireles.
“I’m afraid for the kids to have to go to school over that way. I’m also afraid for, you know, other business owners who will lose business, as well as homeowners who will lose tax money,” another woman said.
Under the proposal, Rich Township would consolidate high schools with declining enrollment to save on repair costs to existing schools.