CHICAGO (CBS) — Two new additions at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium now have names!
Two Magellanic penguin chicks were officially named after a week-long naming contest held by the aquarium resulted in more than 1,300 votes from aquarium members.
The chicks, previously known as Chick 420 and Chick 421 are now known as Calista and Carmen.
The names reflect the geographic native habitats of Magellanic penguins and are derived from Isla Calista of the Falkland Islands and Carmen, Argentina.
Calista and Carmen can be scene in Shedd’s Polar Play Zone periodically, where they were recently introduced to the habitat and the rest of the colony.
The two chicks are a bit lighter and grayer than the other penguins and will not have full adult plumage for nearly a year, just like Nia, who is more than a year old and just went through her first molt.