CHICAGO (CBS) — U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, a Democrat freshman who flipped a traditionally conservative suburban district this past November, says she supports an impeachment inquiry against President Trump.
No person in America is above the law, including the President of the United States. My statement on an impeachment inquiry below. pic.twitter.com/Hmm5cxPQQd
— Rep. Lauren Underwood (@RepUnderwood) August 20, 2019
In a Tweet posted Tuesday afternoon, Underwood said:
“No person in America is above the law, including the President of the United States. The Mueller Report lays out substantial evidence that the President’s campaign worked with a foreign adversary to influence an election.
“We need the information to better understand how our election was influenced by a foreign adversary to prevent it from ever happening again.
“I find it sobering that a lot of the conversation is being framed in terms of winners and losers. Let me be clear: No one wins when Congress is compelled to investigate impeachment or bring about articles of impeachment.
“This is a tragedy for our country.”
In November, Underwood, of Naperville, unseated GOP incumbent Rep. Randy Hultgren, of Plano, in the 14th Congressional District.
Underwood is the first woman and first minority to represent the rural and suburban area north and west of Chicago.
Other Illinois Democrats who back an impeachment inquiry are: Sean Casten, Jan Schakowsky, Bobby Rush, Robin Kelly, Danny Davis, Jesus “Chuy” Garcia and Mike Quigley.