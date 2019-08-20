CHICAGO (CBS)– A window washer was rescued after one of his lines broke, leaving him hanging from the 53rd floor of a building in River North.
SPECIAL SCAFFOLD RESCUE @ 33 W ONTARIO ON 53RD OR 54TH FL Special operations secured victim hauled to roof and secured without issue.
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 20, 2019
The window washer was hanging by a single rope from a building located at 33 West Ontario St. when Chicago fire and police crews arrived on scene.
Chicago fire officials pulled the man up from the roof and according to fire officials, he was “secured without issue.”
In the midst of the dramatic rescue, the window washer began to panic becasue his remaining line was starting to break, according to Eric Tendian’s Twitter account.
Window washer is starting to panic a bit, he says his remaining line is starting to break. Companies working fast. #ChicagoScanner
— Eric Tendian (@EricTendian) August 20, 2019
Tendian said traffic was blocked on Dearborn from Ohio to Ontario streets and on Ontario from Dearborn to State streets.
Snapchat video from the scene:https://t.co/OQvRf0OQVGhttps://t.co/Zadeue9p3Lhttps://t.co/zJiVv0Ok8Xhttps://t.co/BdkCCGNAsYhttps://t.co/LB1YCS7X1O pic.twitter.com/kjBRRzXCsn
— Eric Tendian (@EricTendian) August 20, 2019
This is a developing story.