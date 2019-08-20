CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — A defendant was denied bond Tuesday after he allegedly threatened to commit violence at a women’s clinic.
The U.S. Attorney’s office confirmed to CBS 2 that Farhan Sheikh, 19, was denied bond in federal court.
A federal complaint accuses Sheikh, of Chicago, of posting messages through a social media site typically used to produce humorous memes to threaten a deadly attack on an abortion clinic in the city.
The document unsealed Monday says Sheikh wrote on his iFunny page last week that he’d “slaughter and murder any doctor, patient, or visitor” he saw at the clinic, adding he wasn’t joking.
The filing doesn’t identify the clinic.
Sheikh is charged with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. It carries a maximum five-year prison sentence.
Authorities learned about Sheikh’s alleged plans by monitoring his iFunny social media posts.
