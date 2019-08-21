Rizzo, Castellanos Homer As Cubs Top San Francisco GiantsAnthony Rizzo homered twice and Cole Hamels pitched six innings for his first win in two months, helping the Chicago Cubs top the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night.

White Sox Unravel, Get Clobbered By Twins After Holding 3-0 Lead In 3rdNelson Cruz homered and drove in three runs on four hits for Minnesota in his second game back from a wrist injury, yet another powerful performance at the plate by the 39-year-old designated hitter for the Twins in a victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

Long: 'Over The Line' In Jalen Dalton Altercation At Bears Camp"What I did was unacceptable. By human standards and a teammate without question. What I'd I'd was uncalled for. Over the line."

What's Kept Sister Jean 100 Years Young? 'Being With Young People'"I believe that is what has kept me so young, too, is being with young people."

Jose Abreu Hits 3-Run Homer As White Sox Take Down TwinsJose Abreu hit a towering three-run homer in Chicago's four-run second inning, helping Ivan Nova and the White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins on Monday night.

Baseball Report: Orioles Allowing Home Runs At Record PaceThe Orioles, enduring one of the worst seasons in franchise history, look poised to break the single-season record for home runs allowed.