CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago police officer shot a suspect Wednesday afternoon, while intervening in an apparent burglary at a neighbor’s home in Hyde Park.
Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the officer intervened in a possible burglary near Hyde Park Boulevard and Ingleside Avenue, and shot “an alleged assailant.”
Heavy police presence at 51st & Ingleside. CPD says an officer intervened in a possible burglary at a neighbor's house by shooting the alleged offender. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/czU8vWqFTF
— Megan Hickey (@MeganHickeyTV) August 21, 2019
Further details were not immediately available.