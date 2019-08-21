Filed Under:Chicago, Hyde Park, Local TV, Police-Involved Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago police officer shot a suspect Wednesday afternoon, while intervening in an apparent burglary at a neighbor’s home in Hyde Park.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the officer intervened in a possible burglary near Hyde Park Boulevard and Ingleside Avenue, and shot “an alleged assailant.”

Further details were not immediately available.