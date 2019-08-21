MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (CBS) — A Lake County, Indiana Sheriff’s officer and two members of a film crew riding with him were injured in a crash Wednesday, along with a second driver.
The accident happened at West 57th Avenue and Cleveland Street in Merrillville around 3:20 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.
The officer was in a marked police squad car at the time of the crash, and was headed to an emergency call with lights and sirens on, police said. The squad car was broadsided by a sport-utility vehicle.
All four injured accident victims were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
“I am relieved to hear that there were no serious injuries in this incident,” Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said in a news release.
Indiana State Police are investigating the crash.