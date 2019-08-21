CHICAGO (CBS) — The jackpot for a Queen of Hearts raffle at the McHenry VFW post keeps building and building and is now more than $5 million.
A happy winner walked away with a $10,000 prize from Tuesday night’s drawing, but the Queen of Hearts didn’t turn up.
Under new rules, someone is guaranteed to hit the jackpot at next Tuesday’s drawing. Organizers will keep pulling raffle tickets until someone finds the Queen of Hearts, taking half of the jackpot which has grown to $5.17 million.
Other cards also get prizes — $5,000 for every 10 drawn, $10,000 for every Jack, $15,000 for every King, $20,000 for every Ace, $25,000 for the Queen of Spades, Diamonds, or Clubs; and $30,000 for every Joker.
To play, you have to show up to buy $5 dollar raffle tickets, but you don’t have to be present during the drawing to win.
Tickets will only be sold Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The new game uses 22 cards, hidden in numbered envelopes and displayed on a board. Players then pick a number and write their name on the tickets.
Last year, an Arlington Heights woman walked away with $4 million.