CHICAGO (CBS) — A high-speed pursuit of a stolen car ended with a crash in south suburban Riverdale overnight. Along the way, there were reports of shots being fired from the stolen vehicle.
Illinois State Police and several other agencies chased the suspects starting along Interstate 57 in he suburbs. The pursuit extended into Chicago then headed south on Interstate 94.
The suspects exited at Dolton and later lost control of the car and crashed into a tree at 142nd and Edbrooke in Riverdale.
All five suspects were arrested after the crash.
Further information was not immediately available Wednesday morning.