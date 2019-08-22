Cubs Top Giants, But Both Put Up Crazy Numbers In Video-Game-Like SlugfestKris Bryant hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning to give the Chicago Cubs a comeback victory over the San Francisco Giants in a wild, back-and-forth game Wednesday night at Wrigley Field.

Bears Defensive Coordinator Chuck Pagano Preparing For Emotional Return To IndianapolisCoach Matt Nagy is sticking to the script, confirming Wednesday that he will once again sit his starters for Saturday’s preseason contest against the Indianapolis Colts. But it will be anything but a meaningless game for new Bears Defensive Coordinator Chuck Pagano.

Giolito's 3-Hit Shutout Gives White Sox 4-0 Win Over TwinsGiolito pitched a three-hit shutout of the second-highest scoring team in the major leagues, racking up 12 strikeouts for the White Sox on Wednesday in a 4-0 victory for their first series win over the Twins in two years.

CBS Sports HQ's Fantasy Football Telethon ReturnsCBS Sports HQ's second annual live Fantasy Football Telethon will include expert advice from NFL experts, along with Q&As with former players.

Rizzo, Castellanos Homer As Cubs Top San Francisco GiantsAnthony Rizzo homered twice and Cole Hamels pitched six innings for his first win in two months, helping the Chicago Cubs top the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night.

White Sox Unravel, Get Clobbered By Twins After Holding 3-0 Lead In 3rdNelson Cruz homered and drove in three runs on four hits for Minnesota in his second game back from a wrist injury, yet another powerful performance at the plate by the 39-year-old designated hitter for the Twins in a victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.