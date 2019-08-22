CHICAGO (CBS) — Two women were robbed at gunpoint outside the InterContinental Hotel on the Magnificent Mile early Thursday morning.
Police said, around 2 a.m., a 31-year-old woman and a 32-year-old woman were walking outside the hotel at 505 N. Michigan Av., when another woman walked up to them, pulled out a gun, and demanded their belongings.
The women didn’t hesitate and handed them over. The robber then got into a dark green Chrysler 300M, and fled north on Michigan Avenue, before turning east on Ohio Street.
Police had only a vague description of the robber and the getaway driver.
Neither woman was injured.
The director of security at the InterContinental Hotel said the victims were not guests or employees. He also said the hotel could not share any surveillance video of the robbery, because they are working with police.
Area Central detectives were investigating.