CHICAGO (CBS) — Schools in Belvidere were locked down following a reported “safety concern” at Belvidere North High School, officials said Thursday morning.
District 100 reported in a Facebook post that administration got information on a 911 call about a safety concern regarding the school.
School administration and law enforcement were investigating the matter.
Shortly after 11 a.m. Belvidere North High School, Seth Whitman Elementary School and Belvidere Central Middle School were the only schools on lockdown.
Surrounding roads were closed until the completion of the investigation.
“We currently have no information that the 911 call is credible,” District 100 said in a Facebook post.
Parents are not to pick up kindergarten through 12th grade student at this point, the post said.