CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s Marist High School showed off its new 28,000 square foot science wing Thursday morning.
The new wing has state of the art labs, including an anatomy lab that replaces old skeletons with computer-controlled mannequins.
The space looks like a real hospital room.
There’s even a forensics lab, so students can do their own version of “CSI.”
A planetarium at the school features a brand new astronomy curriculum.
There’s also a coral reef aquarium and much more.
Construction began last fall, and it took 18 months to transform the school’s former monastery into a $13 million center.
Many recent graduates have gone on to become science majors in college, and science has long played a role in students’ education at Marist.