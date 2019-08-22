CHICAGO (CBS) — After taking on water in choppy conditions, a boat had to be guided back to shore by the Coast Guard early Thursday morning in Winthrop Harbor.
Winthrop Harbor Fire Chief Justin Stried said, around 3:30 a.m., authorities received a call about a private boat taking on water about one mile east of Northpoint Marina.
The vessel was not able to make it back to shore, so the Winthrop Harbor Fire Department’s emergency rescue boat and two divers went out to make a rescue.
However, they started taking on water themselves about 25 to 50 yards outside the marina breakwall, so they called for help from the U.S. Coast Guard.
A Coast Guard rescue boat out of Kenosha later arrived to assist the boat in distress, and tow the 24-foot sailing boat back to the marina.
The passengers were not injured.