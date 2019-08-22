2-Run Homer For Moncada As White Sox Slam Texas RangersYoan Moncada lined a two-run homer his return from the injured list, Ross Detwiler struck out a career-high eight and the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers on Thursday night.

Mitch Trubisky On Upcoming Season: 'It's Just Translating Practice To The Game'"There's a balance. Every player's a little different based off who they are, what was their history? We feel we want to give all these guys a fair opportunity, whatever their history was, let's have a clean slate here."

WWE's NXT Vs. AEW: New Wednesday Night Ratings Battle Kicks Off This FallWrestling writer and radio host Bryan Alvarez weighs in on the new "Wednesday Night Wars" coming this fall between WWE's NXT and All Elite Wrestling.

NFL 2019: Continued Bears Success Rests With TrubiskyTheir solution for backsliding following a 12-4 season is how much they believe in quarterback Mitchell Trubisky's development.

Hendricks, Cubs Edge Giants 1-0 For 5th Straight WinAnthony Rizzo hit an RBI single to help the NL Central leaders complete a three-game sweep. The Giants lost their fourth in a row.

Cubs Top Giants, But Both Put Up Crazy Numbers In Video-Game-Like SlugfestKris Bryant hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning to give the Chicago Cubs a comeback victory over the San Francisco Giants in a wild, back-and-forth game Wednesday night at Wrigley Field.