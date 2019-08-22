CHICAGO (CBS) — The Lake County, Indiana Sheriff’s office issued a warning about dangerous waves Thursday evening after a boat hit a breakwall and sank while traveling in Lake Michigan.The Lake County, Indiana Sheriff’s office issued a warning about dangerous waves Thursday evening after a boat hit a breakwall and sank while traveling in Lake Michigan.
The Lake County Sheriff’s police Marine Unit was called early Thursday evening, after the boat headed from East Chicago to Hammond reportedly lost power and hit the breakwall.
The disabled boat fell apart and started sinking, but the two occupants were able to get safely onto dry land at a steel mill nearby.
Video showed 6-foot waves on the Northwest Indiana shoreline at midday, creating a bumpy ride even for Lake County rescue boats. Officers saw waves as high as 10 feet.
A jog to the north and west in Chicago Thursday afternoon, another incident in Lake Michigan ended in tragedy. A man died after being pulled from the water at the 31st Street Beach.
Police said the 35-year-old man went into the water while standing on a pier amid high water levels and strong currents. A witness said the man and two children were walking on the pier when a wave washed over.
An 11-year-old girl ended up in the lake after being hit by the big wave, and the man went in after her, officials said.
A lifeguard was able to get the girl out of the water in about 30 seconds, but the man was under water for about two minutes. The man, now identified as Rene Padilla of south suburban Blue Island, was later pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital.
Lake conditions were expected to remain hazardous for small boats until 10 a.m. Friday. The National Weather Service also advised avoiding the beaches due to strong currents and large waves.