CHICAGO (CBS) — A man suffered a “severe head injury” after he was attacked by two people and fell off a CTA Red Line platform on Thursday, police said.
The victim, a 47-year-old male, was in an altercation with a man and a woman, who were punching and attacking him with a brick in the 1100 block of West Wilson, police said.
The man slipped onto the tracks after trying to flee the assault. He was transported to Illinois Masonic with a severe head injury.
Both suspects were taken into custody shortly after in the 1200 block of West Leland. Area North Detectives are investigating.
The victim is also a possible suspect in an earlier robbery, police said.