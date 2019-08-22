  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMHot Bench
    2:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CTA, Red Line, Wilson Station

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man suffered a “severe head injury” after he was attacked by two people and fell off a CTA Red Line platform on Thursday, police said.

The victim, a 47-year-old male, was in an altercation with a man and a woman, who were punching and attacking him with a brick in the 1100 block of West Wilson, police said.

The man slipped onto the tracks after trying to flee the assault. He was transported to Illinois Masonic with a severe head injury.

Both suspects were taken into custody shortly after in the 1200 block of West Leland. Area North Detectives are investigating.

The victim is also a possible suspect in an earlier robbery, police said.