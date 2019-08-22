CHICAGO (CBS) — A 25-year-old man has been charged with kidnapping and robbing two teenagers in south suburban Oak Forest earlier this month, after he allegedly forced his way into their car at a gas station.
Police said the boys, ages 14 and 16, had pulled into a BP gas station at 159th and Central on the night of Aug. 5, and a man approached them at the pump.
The man told them he needed a ride, because his grandmother was dying after she was involved in an accident down the street, according to a police report.
After the boys repeatedly refused to give him a ride, the man opened the rear driver’s side door and got into the car, and told them to drive towards an ambulance parked near the Domino’s Pizza down the street.
When they got near the Domino’s, the man announced a robbery, and threatened to shoot the boys. He then told them to take him to an apartment complex at 159th and Leclarie, where he reached into the front seat and grabbed $9 in cash one of the boys had in his lap, according to a police report.
The robber then demanded their cell phones, but neither boy handed over his phone, and the man got out of the car and walked through the apartment complex’s parking lot.
Police later identified 25-year-old Lashawn Hilliard, of Chicago, as the robber, based on surveillance footage from a nearby business.
Hilliard was arrested on Aug. 14, and charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of aggravated robbery. He has been ordered held without bail, police said. He’s due back in court in Bridgeview on Sept. 11.