CHICAGO (CBS) — The Exchange Club of Naperville and the Village of Romeoville have agreed that Ribfest will take place in Romeoville in 2020, and as a result, Romeoville residents will have some special privileges at the festival.
The summer event, which takes place around July 4, has traditionally been held in Naperville’s Knoch Park, but renovations prevented that for 2020.
As part of the agreement, Romeoville residents will be able to purchase main stage entertainment 72 hours before the general public at a discounted rate and get free general admission on the day of the fireworks show, the village said.
The event is still being run by the Exchange Club of Naperville, but the village is responsible for security and traffic control.
Romeofest will be unaffected and will celebrate its 30th anniversary in August 2020, village officials said.