CHICAGO (CBS) — Charges are pending against two people Thursday morning, after they crashed a stolen SUV into a fence in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
Police said officers on patrol spotted a silver BMW X5 speeding near Pulaski and Gladys around 3:20 a.m., before it crashed into a fence in an alley between a vacant lot and a taco shop.
The driver ran away, and other officers later spotted him and took him into custody.
While police were still on the scene, a second man approached them and told them he was a passenger in the vehicle.
Officers later discovered the BMW had been stolen.
The driver was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, after he was injured hopping fences to get away.
Charges were pending against the driver and passenger.