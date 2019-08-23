CHICAGO (CBS) — A beautiful weather pattern will continue into the weekend as temperatures cool off in the Chicago area Friday night.
The low temperature will be 56 degrees.
Temperatures on Saturday will return to the mid 70s with plenty of sunshine.
Lake conditions will remain hazardous Friday with waves of 3 to 6 feet, but this should improve by Saturday.
Rain will arrive in the form of a few showers Monday, and by late Monday the area could see heavy rain and storms.
Temperatures will return to near 80 from Sunday to Tuesday.