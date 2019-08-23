CHICAGO (CBS) — A Dolton woman shot in the head while driving earlier this week has died.
Late Thursday, Marshia McGill was in critical condition. Investigators were poring over surveillance video of the shooting to find who was behind it.
McGill was driving home with her four youngest on Sibley Boulevard Wednesday night. That was when someone in another car nearby started shooting.
The 40-year-old woman may have been caught in the crossfire when two groups started shooting at each other, but it was unclear who was the target.
McGill was struck in the head and lost control of her minivan – crashing it into a tree near Cottage Grove Avenue.
“It’s very unfortunate. It’s very unfortunate,” said her friend Kimberly Judkins, who talked to McGill’s oldest daughter Thursday morning. She said everyone is still in shock.
