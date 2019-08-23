  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Illinois State Police trooper was shot Friday morning in East St. Louis.

Police confirmed the trooper was shot while executing a search warrant.

The trooper’s condition was not immediately available, but CBS affiliate KMOV-TV reports the trooper was taken to the hospital.

KMOV-TV spotted officers taking three people into custody Friday morning after police surrounded a home near Caseyville Avenue and 42nd Street.

This is a developing story.