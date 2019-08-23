  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Thursday night in far south suburban Sauk Village.

Sauk Village police said, around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired near 219th and Clyde. When they arrived, they found two 33-year-old men who had been shot inside an SUV.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was airlifted to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Mike Brown, 33, was shot and killed in Sauk Village on Aug. 22, 2019. (Source: Family Photo)

The dead victim’s father identified him as Mike Brown. Brown’s father said he and the other victim were sitting in an SUV parked in a driveway, when another man came up to them and started talking to them.

At some point, the man shot both victims.

Police said detectives were interviewing several witnesses.

Authorities have not said if anyone is in custody.