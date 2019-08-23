



A former KFC employee has been formally charged with aggravated battery, for allegedly stabbing a former co-worker Wednesday afternoon in Valparaiso, Indiana.

Joshua Moser, 26, also has been charged with four counts of intimidation, for allegedly threatening several other employees at the KFC at 2402 Calumet Av.

Police said Moser got into a shouting match with his manager and three other co-workers on Wednesday at the KFC around 4 p.m. Wednesday after he was told he was being fired.

Employees told police he threatened to kill them, pulled out a knife, and immediately dropped it. As he was picking up the knife, one of his co-workers grabbed him, wrapping both arms around Moser, according to a police report.

Moser then stabbed the co-worker who grabbed him, causing a major laceration to his left hand.

The worker released Moser, and wrapped a towel around his hand, according to a police report. Moser then fled the restaurant.

When police showed up a short time later, employees at the KFC told an officer they saw Moser enter a nearby McDonald’s, and that he was carrying a knife. Police arrested Moser at the McDonald’s, and recovered a large tactical knife.

Another witness later told police he had seen Moser puncture the tires of two of the KFC employees’ cars.

Moser has been charged with one count of aggravated battery, four counts of intimidation, one count of battery, and one count of criminal mischief. He also has been charged with possession of paraphernalia, after police found a corn cob smoking device on him during his arrest.

Moser is being held at the Porter County Jail.