CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Saturday warned of a spate of garage burglaries in the Brighton Park neighborhood.
Police said the perpetrator or perpetrators have found their way into garages and stolen property inside at various times throughout the day.
The burglaries happened:
• Sunday, Aug. 4 at 1:55 a.m. in the 4500 Block of South Richmond Street;
• Monday, Aug. 12 at 9:30 p.m. in the 4500 Block of South Washtenaw Avenue.
• Wednesday, Aug. 21 between 5 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the 4500 Block of South Whipple Street.
Police advised people to keep the perimeter of their property well-lit; to keep all doors, windows, and air conditioner units secured and all locks in good repair; and save copies of any video surveillance for investigating detectives. A burglary victim is also advised not to touch anything upon discovering a burglary and to call police immediately.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.