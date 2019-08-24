CHICAGO (CBS)– This weekend you check out the largest show for new and expectant families in the country.
The Chicago Baby Show kicks off Friday and Saturday and runs through Sunday at Navy Pier.
With Natalie Diaz of @twiniversity talking baby trends, education and more at the Chicago Baby Show @navypierchicago on @cbschicago. pic.twitter.com/l1m5RVhCD1
— Suzanne Le Mignot (@SuzanneLeMignot) August 24, 2019
Natalie Diaz founder of “Twiniversity” and keynote speaker for the show joined Suzanne Le Mignot in the studio to show some new products that make great gifts.
Some of Diaz’s recommended products.
- Happy family organics lactation bars (price varies)
- Kit & kin eco diaper subscription ($79.95)
- Honest co diapers & wipes bundle ($79.95)
- Sockabu toddler socks ($10.50)
- Boppy newborn lounger ($33)
- Lalo high chair ($195)
Over 150 top brands will be exhibited at the show. Visit the show to try out strollers, cribs and tech products. There will speakers, seminars and giveaways.
The show runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Tickets are $30 for two adults and children can visit for free.
CBS 2 Chicago watchers can get 50% off tickets through this link.