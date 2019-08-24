CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago’s first official Animal Rights March kicked off in The Loop Saturday afternoon.
The event will feature speeches at Federal Plaza that begin at 1 p.m. that will be followed by an hour-long march through the Loop that will end at the Water Tower.
The march will go until 3 p.m.
Event organizers said the march expected to have over 1,000 attendees from the Midwest.
Organizers and speakers from the Milwaukee chapter for Anonymous for the Voiceless, The Humane League’s Chicago Field and members of Chicago Roo Crew will be in attendance.
Chicago Roo Crew recently helped rescue and re-home over 114 chickens seized from an alleged cockfighting ring.