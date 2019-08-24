CHICAGO (CBS)– A Chicago police officer is credited with saving a man’s life after she found him unresponsive in the Near North neighborhood Saturday morning.
When paramedics arrived on scene, they administered Naloxone [NARCAN] to the victim, whereupon that victim was revived. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Thanks to this astute Officer, this man is alive and is receiving medical treatment. Great work! pic.twitter.com/Pv37c6n5b8
— Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) August 24, 2019
According to tweets from Chicago police, the man was found unresponsive in the 1100 block of North Clark Street.
“The officer immediately began chest compressions, continuing until paramedics arrived on scene,” police posted on Twitter.
Paramedics arrived on scene and were able to revive the man by administering Naloxone, police stated.
“Thanks to this astute Officer, the man is alive and is receiving medical treatment,” police said in the tweet.