CHICAGO (CBS)– CBS 2’s Ed Curran took a test drive in the Kia 2020 Soul.
The Kia Soul has been around for a decade and Curran said the vehicle has only gotten better as time has gone by.
“The soul, in my mind, still remains a slightly-quirky looking vehicle whose functionality goes hand in hand with a nice ride and impressive safety technology all in a reasonably-priced car,” he said.
The kia soul is square, but the layout of the car provides an incredible amount of room for people and cargo.
The Kia soul price begins around $18,000.
The GT Line with a turbocharged engine runs for about $28,000.