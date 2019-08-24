



— Illinois State Police warned Saturday that scammers have set up fake fundraising accounts that claim to honor a state trooper fatally wounded in a shootout in East St. Louis.

“Do not be fooled by FAKE fundraising accounts being set up to honor our fallen Trooper Nick Hopkins,” state police said in a tweet. “Scammers are already trying to prey on people.”

State Police said real donations may be made to Hopkins’ family by visiting the Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation website, or via U.S. Mail to Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation, P.O. Box 8168, Springfield, Illinois 62791. On the website, State Police ask that everyone be sure to note in the comments section, “Trooper Nick Hopkins Memorial Fund.”

As of Saturday night, the State Police Heritage Foundation fund was the only memorial fund approved by Hopkins’ family.

Hopkins, a trooper with the ISP South SWAT Team, was executing a search warrant at a home on the 1400 block of North 42nd Street in East St. Louis shortly before 5:30 a.m. Friday.

“There was an exchange of gunfire at the residence and the Trooper was struck,” police stated in a news release.

The 33-year-old trooper and father of three was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is a 10-year veteran of the force.

ISP Director Brendan Kelly wouldn’t say why the warrant was being served, but after the gunfire stopped, three people were arrested.

“We have three individuals that were taken into custody at the scene,” he said. “We are not at the stage where we can release their specific identities. That will be forthcoming as it is appropriate depending on whether or not they remain in custody.”

Hopkins died of his injuries shortly after 6 p.m. Friday afternoon, ISP confirmed.