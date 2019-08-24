CHICAGO (CBS) — This back-to-school season, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is emphasizing that student safety is a priority.
White’s office is reminding drivers to be aware of students crossing streets and school buses on the roads.
“School bus safety has been a top priority of my office for the entire 21 years I have served as Secretary of State,” White said in a news release. “Our efforts have produced positive results, and we are a national leader in school bus safety. But we cannot grow complacent. As another school year begins, I urge everyone using our roads to be cautious of children making their way to and from school.”
According to School Transportation News, 17 students were killed by drivers who failed to stop for school buses loading or unloading passengers during the 2018-2019 school year.
None of those deaths were in Illinois.
White noted the success of the Toby Tire School Bus Safety program that his office launched, which emphasizes to students the hazards of riding school buses and crossing streets. The students are taught always to look both ways before crossing streets, always steer clear of the 10-foot “danger zone” surrounding the bus, stay seated and maintain proper decorum on the bus, and stay away from strangers.