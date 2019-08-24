CHICAGO (CBS) — Police and fire crews suspended a search Saturday night for a man who jumped into the Lincoln Park South Lagoon after his dog and did not come out.
Police said around 6:15 p.m., the 29-year-old man jumped into the South Lagoon, located along the eastern edge of the Lincoln Park Zoo, to rescue his dog from the water.
The dog got out of the water successfully, but the man never reemerged to the surface, authorities said.
Fire Department Scuba Team divers searched for an hour and a half, but could not find him, police said.
The police Marine Unit was also searching the surface of the lagoon.
Later Saturday night, the search was suspended. The Fire Department believes the search will no longer be a rescue mission, but a recovery mission – meaning they do not believe the man survived.
The search will resume at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, police said.