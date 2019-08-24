CHICAGO (CBS) — A search was under way Saturday evening for a man last seen in the Edgewater neighborhood.
Christopher Grin, 38, was last seen in the 6200 block of North Kenmore Avenue, just south of the Loyola University Chicago campus, on Thursday, Aug. 22, police said.
Grin stands 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds, police said.
He is white, with black hair and blue eyes and a medium complexion, police said.
Anyone with information was asked to call the police Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.