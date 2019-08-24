CHICAGO (CBS) — A SWAT team was called into action in River North in the middle of the day Saturday, after a man stood on the roof of a building with a metal pole in hand and started throwing things.
Police were called at 12:04 p.m. to a store in the 600 block of North Clark Street, where the man was wanted for theft and damage to property.
Officers found the man around the corner in the 100 block of West Erie Street, where he was standing on the roof of a building holding a metal pole. The man refused to get down despite officers telling him to do so, police said.
Members of @Chicago_Police SWAT team were on a roof across from him pic.twitter.com/Bx0jCFrpZf
— Josh V (@Bruiser4Eq) August 25, 2019
The man grew irate and started throwing rocks, bottles, and glass from the roof, police said.
The SWAT team was dispatched to the scene, and got access to the roof to detain the man without incident. No one was reported injured, but the man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for evaluation, police said.
The Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China is among the handful of low-rise buildings that fronts the 100 block of West Erie Street. Video appeared to show the man on the roof of the consulate building.