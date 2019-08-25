CHICAGO (CBS) — An anti-violence group spread an important message Sunday at a back-to-school event in the Washington Park neighborhood.
The anti-violence group Good Kids Mad City hosted a block party Sunday at 51st Street and Calumet Avenue, in the shadow of the Green Line ‘L’ tracks.
The children received free school supplies and got a chance to ride horses, play games, and enjoy free music performances before they head back to the classroom next week.
The organizers of the event said they want to see changes within schools in the Chicago Public Schools system to help kids succeed.
“Remove the police and put more therapists in schools,” one man said. “I myself was a CPS graduate – elementary and high school. During my junior year of high school, I was shot, and there was no type of therapeutic resources within my school to assist me on my journey through my psychological trauma.”
Several speakers also encouraged the kids to love and protect each other and choose peace over violence.
Also Sunday, the Chicago Yachting Association gave some children an opportunity to enjoy some time out on the lake before school starts.
It was Kids Day on the Water at Jackson Park Harbor Sunday. For many of the kids, it was their first time on a boat.
The children also enjoyed lunch and got free book bags and school supplies.