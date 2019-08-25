  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– The swim portion of the Chicago Triathlon has been canceled and participants will compete in a duathlon, race officials said.

According to officials, the swim portion was canceled due to “unfavorable swim conditions.”

The Duathlon will begin from the swim start area on the lakefront path.

Officials said this is the first time in 37 years a portion of the race has been canceled.