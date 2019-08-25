CHICAGO (CBS)– The swim portion of the Chicago Triathlon has been canceled and participants will compete in a duathlon, race officials said.
SWIM CANCELLED: MANDATORY DUATHLON | Due to unfavorable swim conditions, today’s #ChiTri swim has been CANCELLED. All of today's participants will compete in the Duathlon (run-bike-run) option, beginning from the Swim Start area on the lakefront path. More details coming… pic.twitter.com/5GZ4uztCSi
— Chicago Triathlon (@ChicagoTri) August 25, 2019
According to officials, the swim portion was canceled due to “unfavorable swim conditions.”
The Duathlon will begin from the swim start area on the lakefront path.
Officials said this is the first time in 37 years a portion of the race has been canceled.