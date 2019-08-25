



— Gun violence left at last five people dead and 19 more wounded around the city this weekend as of late Sunday afternoon, according to police reports.

The first deadly shooting happened at 8:16 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of West Iowa Street on the city’s West Side. A 34-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were approached by someone who fired shots, police said.

The man was struck seven times and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. The woman was struck once in the chest, back, and arm, and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.

Around 12:05 a.m. Sunday, a 60-year-old man was shot in the head while walking in the alley behind the 9500 block of South University Avenue, police said. Police said they had not identified any witnesses to the actual shooting, but someone saw an unknown number of people running down the alley after the shots were fired.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. He was identified as Donald Ruben of the Park Manor neighborhood.

Another man was shot and killed in broad daylight Saturday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 22-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 3700 block of West Ohio Street around 4:38 p.m., when a silver Infinity zoomed by heading east on Ohio Street from Ridgeway Avenue and someone inside fired shots.

The man suffered gunshot wounds around his body and was pronounced dead a Stroger Hospital of Cook County, police said.

A third man was shot dead Saturday evening in the 200 block of East 41st Street, police said. The 27-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle when a black sport-utility vehicle pulled up next to him and someone inside fired shots, police said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said. The black SUV fled west on 41st Street, police said.

And just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, shots were fired into a crowd of 30 to 40 people in the 8200 block of South Maryland Avenue – striking four people. A 17-year-old boy suffered gunshot wounds to the neck and was pronounced dead a short time afterward at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

A 20-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the hand in the incident, a 24-year-old woman suffered a gunshot to the face, and lastly, an adult woman who was uncooperative with police and would not identify herself suffered a graze wound to the arm, police said.

The three surviving victims were also taken to the U of C Medical Center, where their conditions were stabilized.

Victims and witnesses have given varying accounts of what happened, police said.

Other incidents included a shooting that spilled into a Washington Heights flower shop in daylight hours Saturday. The gunfire erupted in the 9300 block of South Halsted Street around 11:30 a.m., and the 36-year-old owner of the Roses Are Red Flower Boutique was shot in the foot while inside his business, police said.

At least one bullet hole was left in the flower shop, and spent shell casings were seen lying on the sidewalk. The motive for the shooting was not clear late Saturday afternoon.

Earlier, two men were wounded in a shooting around 8:27 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of South Keeler Avenue. The men, both 26, were on the sidewalk when one was shot in the right thigh and the other in the elbow. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital – the first in good condition, the second in an unknown condition, police said.

At 9:44 a.m. Saturday, a 38-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head in the 2200 block of South Kirkland Avenue and was rushed to Mount Sinai in critical condition, police said. The circumstances of the shooting remained unclear Sunday afternoon.

A 29-year-old man was also left in critical condition after being shot around the body around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the 6700 block of South Ada Street, police said. The man was shot by someone in a gray vehicle that headed north on Ada Street from the location, police said. The victim found his own way to St. Bernard Hospital and was later transferred to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, police said.

A gathering at an apartment that apparently went sour left two men shot and wounded around 1:36 a.m. Sunday in the 7900 block of South Wood Street. The men, ages 26 and 37, were shot by the male friend of a relative who had just been asked to leave the apartment following a quarrel, police said. The gunman fired shots from the back porch into the apartment, police said.

The younger man who was shot was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center with two gunshot wounds to the abdomen, and his condition was stabilized, police said. The older man was shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

And while no one was injured, shots were fired by an offender and an off-duty police officer in an incident at 91st Street and Ellis Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, police said.

According to police, someone driving a blue KIA sedan was accosted at 91st Street and Ellis Avenue by three men in two different cars around 2:30 a.m. That someone happened to be an off-duty Chicago Police officer, who had just parked his car when vehicles rolled up and the men got out, police said.

Police said when the officer showed the offenders his weapon, they fired, and he fired back. No one was struck, and the three men ran back to their cars and sped off, police said.

Bullet holes were left in several cars parked outside as evidence of the intense shootout. Shell casings were also left strewn on the ground. Neighbors were especially distraught, since just last weekend, the intersection of 92nd and Ellis just a block away was also covered in police tape. Lakiya Charleston, 12, had been struck twice by bullets not meant for her.

Neighbor Melita Gordon told CBS 2’s Eric Cox she has had to talk to her granddaughter about gun violence.

“I have to explain to her what gun casings are and why these yellow things are here,” she said.