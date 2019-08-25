



Conservative talk show host and former Republican congressman Joe Walsh announced he will challenge President Donald Trump in the 2020 GOP primary.

On Thursday, Walsh told CNN’s John Berman on “New Day” that he was “strongly considering it.”

A former congressman from a suburban Chicago district, Walsh said if he does decide to run against Trump, he would “punch him every single day.”

“Trump’s a bully and he’s a coward, and the only way you beat a bully and you beat a coward is to expose them, is to punch them,” Walsh said. “The only way you primary Donald Trump, and beat him, is to expose him for the conman he is.”

Last week, Walsh apologized for his role in helping elect Trump. He said he voted for Trump in 2016, but only because he wasn’t Hillary Clinton. Where Trump lost him, Walsh said, was during his press conference with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki last year in which he sided with the Russian strongman over his own intelligence community’s assessments of interference in the 2016 election.

In a recent op-ed in the New York Times, Walsh accused Trump of being a “racial arsonist who encourages bigotry and xenophobia to rouse his base and advance his electoral prospects.”

Walsh served only one term in Congress, representing the 8th District in the northwest suburbs, losing to Democrat Tammy Duckworth in 2012, but said he’s confident he could beat Trump. He said he thinks any “good challenger” could beat the president in the Republican primary, if they make the case that Trump is unfit to serve in the White House.