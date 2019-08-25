CHICAGO (CBS)– Two people were pulled out of Lake Michigan near Fullerton Sunday morning, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
One person was taken to St. Josephs Hospital in critical condition around 6:30 a.m.
The other person refused medical attention.
This water rescue was just two blocks away from the Lincoln Park South Lagoon where a search is underway for a man who jumped into the water after his dog Saturday night.
The dog got out of the water successfully, but the man never reemerged to the surface, authorities said.
This is a developing story.