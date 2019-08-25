  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMInstinct
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    11:00 PMJoel Osteen
    11:30 PMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:hit-and-run, Montrose Avenue, Narragansett Avenue, Northwest Side, portage park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was in police custody Sunday evening after a multi-vehicle hit-and-run on the city’s Northwest Side.

It happened at 11:24 a.m. in the 4300 block of North Narragansett Avenue, just south of Montrose Avenue in the Portage Park neighborhood.

An officer saw the driver hit four other vehicles before taking off, police said. The officer chased the woman for less than a block, where she was stopped and apprehended.

Francis de los Santos was among those whose car was struck.

“I was just looking forward and out of nowhere, this Kia Soul is coming right at me. I thought she was going to do a three-point turn and stop, but she just kept going and rammed right into my front and she backed out, rammed into another car,” he said.

While a total of five vehicles were involved in the accident, only one person was hospitalized with minor injuries, police said.

The woman was in custody Sunday evening and charges were pending.