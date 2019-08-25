  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– A pedestrian was struck by a Metra train in Des Plaines around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Metra confirms.

Metra officials said train No. 706 Union Pacific Northwest was travelling inbound at the time of the incident.

The train is currently stopped at Lee and Minor streets. Both inbound and outbound trains are halted.

This is a developing story.