CHICAGO (CBS)– A pedestrian was struck by a Metra train in Des Plaines around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Metra confirms.
Metra Alert UP-NW – Inbound and outbound train movement halted, near Des Plaines extensive delays anticipated.
— Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) August 25, 2019
Metra officials said train No. 706 Union Pacific Northwest was travelling inbound at the time of the incident.
Metra Alert UP-NW – Inbound and outbound train movement remains halted near Des Plaines, extensive delays anticipated.
— Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) August 25, 2019
The train is currently stopped at Lee and Minor streets. Both inbound and outbound trains are halted.
This is a developing story.